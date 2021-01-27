Sale of masks helps fund scholarship in memory of Knoxville teen

Evan Richey lost his battle with cancer in 2019, right after graduating from Hardin Valley Academy. His mom is honoring his memory through a memorial scholarship.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A mother who lost a son to cancer is finding a way to honor him by helping others. Her son Evan had a lot of friends at Hardin Valley Academy. He was into guitar, art and robotics.

"He left an impression on everyone who met him," said Tina Richey. "Our son Evan was diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma when he was a junior at Hardin Valley Academy."

Evan passed away a year later in 2019, right after receiving his high school diploma.

"He was a great kid," said Richey. "We miss him every day."

Richey decided the best way to honor her son and his memory was to start a scholarship in his name.

"We thought that one of the things we could do with the scholarship was to have the applicants write an essay about how they've been affected by cancer," said Richey.

The first two Evan Richey Memorial Scholarships were given in 2020. Each was for $2,000. One went to a Hardin Valley senior, the other to an Austin-East senior who both had loved ones who suffered from cancer.

One scholarship will always go to a Hardin Valley senior. The other can go to any Knox County senior at any high school.

"This year we're going to be giving out three scholarships in total because I've been so successful selling masks," said Richey.

At the start of the pandemic, Richey started making masks and giving them away for free. She said that she gave away around 800 masks before a friend convinced her to start selling them.

"Okay I'll sell them and we'll put all the money in the scholarship fund," she said.

Richey was not expecting to sell enough masks to fund an additional scholarship, but that's exactly what happened.

"I think people have really liked the idea that they're buying a mask and it's going toward this scholarship fund," said Richey.

The third $2,000 scholarship is open to any Knox County senior whose life has been impacted by cancer in some way.

The masks are sold at Four Seasons Vintage and Bearden Antique Mall, and it's all to honor Evan.

"It's happy and sad at the same time," said Richey. "I wish I didn't have to do this but I' just trying to make something positive out of the situation."

Scholarship applications are due by March 15, 2021.