'Our community has been so wonderful with us' || Newport pizzeria serves up free slices to families in need

A Newport pizza parlor is offering free pizzas to families living on a fixed income.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Milano's Pizza is bringing more than just delicious pizza pies to the table.

This Newport restaurant is opening its doors to those in need by offering free pizzas to local families living on fixed incomes.

As the temperatures get lower, power bills get higher, and the owner of Milano's said he's happy to help any way he can.

"We tried to give back to communities and like I was saying, our community has been so wonderful with us," said Milano's owner Budi Raharja. "They have been supporting us for 14 years."