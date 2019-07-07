ATLANTA — A local military mom gave her young son a homecoming surprise he'll never forget.

Jamari Davis loves swimming and diving class. But he was in for a shock when coming up out of the water at scuba class on Saturday. Jamari hasn't seen his mom in nine months since she's been deployed to Afghanistan.

Vannshyia Augustine said she last saw her 10-year-old son on Christmas Day and was anxious to surprise him.

"I feel like a little kid," she said laughing. "I was nervous, I was excited - kind of felt like having him all over again," Augustine said. "I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know if he was going to be excited. I didn't know if - anything - because I've been gone for so long."

Jamari's diving instructors helped this mom organize the surprise for her son and the looks on the faces of this mother and son suggest it paid off.

