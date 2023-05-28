Local mother raises money for little girls to see "The Little Mermaid"

"Representation really matters whether you're Black, White, whoever, it matters," Eva Kyle said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Disney's "The Little Mermaid" live-action remake is making a splash in theaters!

The movie made $95.5 million dollars opening weekend but it was a special day for 80 Black children in East Tennessee.

Eva Kyle set up a fundraiser with 16 other women to purchase 100 tickets, selling out a theater, so they all could enjoy "The Little Mermaid" starring Halle Bailey.

Kyle said this meant a lot to them as it is their first time seeing African-American representation in a culturally significant movie.