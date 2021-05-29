Murfreesboro man returns wedding ring to owner almost 55 years later

One Murfreesboro man learned that you may never know what treasures lie in your own background.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — For one man in Murfreesboro, he's proven you just never know what kind of hidden treasure you'll find in your backyard. What he found, is something no amount of money could not buy.

Bored at home during the pandemic, Doug Cook of Murfreesboro picked up a new hobby — using a metal detector to find hidden treasures.

So far, he's found plenty including Civil War-era bullets. However, his latest find will forever be his favorite.

This April, while listening to a conference call, he turned on his metal detector.

"I had just turned it on," Cook said. "It was one of the first signals."

Cook located a missing wedding ring.

"As soon as I broke it open just gold ring pops up," Cook told News 4, a sister station in Nashville. "It's like a video game, like bing."

Lost for almost 55 years, he knew the ring belonged to Ransom Jones, the same gentlemen who gave him a tour of the house when Doug bought it in 2006.

"The last walkthrough at the house I had talked to Doug and told him about losing a ring and he remembered, he remembered that I told him that," Ransom Jones said with a smile. "I was handling some shavings over at my parents' house. I scattered the shavings, and my ring came off my finger with the shavings."

Cook said that once he saw the initials on the ring, he knew who it belonged it. Shortly after digging it up, he returned it to its rightful owner. He hadn't seen it for 55 years.

"Do you still want to marry me," said Wren Jones, Ransom's wife.

"I would do it all over again," he said.

"It's one I have been grieving over for 55 years, so we went over there it was an emotional event," Jones said.