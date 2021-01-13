Musicians helping rebuild Music City businesses impacted by bombing

As some businesses on Second Avenue start to rebuild from the bombing, help is coming from some people who have a special place in their heart for downtown.

Joe Denim, the man behind 'Backstage Backyards,' started the organization after the music industry shut down and he needed work. With his experience in landscaping and exterior design, he recruited his fellow touring friends and kicked off the business.

"This is crazy. I grew up on this street playing music, I played upstairs 15 years ago before it was a distillery and I've played across the street," Denim said. "When it got blown up, it was like they were blowing our city apart. So they asked us to come down and help put it back together."

He said that his crew was laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they all shared experiences and memories on Second Avenue. So, they decided to start working to rebuild it together.

WSMV's Big Joe on the Go went to 'The Stillery' on Second Avenue that was damaged in the explosion.