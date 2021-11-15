National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child kicks off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning with a shoebox, you can help give a gift to children around the world this week.
It's National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child which means local churches, schools and individuals are packing Christmas gifts for children.
Operation Christmas Child is a nationwide effort to provide kids, no matter their location, with a Christmas gift.
Here's how to participate:
- Grab a shoebox and decide if your gift will be for a boy or girl ages 2 to 4, 5 to 9 or 10 to 14.
- Fill it up with as many gifts as you can and make sure to include one "wow" gift. You can also include a special note or picture in your box.
- Finally, drop off the box at one of the designated drop off sites.
If you are not able to physically pack a box and drop it off, you can still participate! Visit the Operation Christmas Child website and in just a few clicks you can select toys and other fun items to include as well as a letter and photo.
For more information or for volunteer opportunities, visit the Samaritan's Purse website.