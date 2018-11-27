RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) — Most State Highway Patrol troopers are used to seeing and responding to cars that are exceeding the speed limit.

But a speeding van that Sgt. Brian Maynard pulled over Saturday night on N.C. Highway 64 had more going on in it than just a driver who was in a hurry.

The vehicle was carrying a Nash County man and his pregnant wife who was in the throes of giving birth -- four days earlier than expected.

During the traffic stop, Jimmy Baker and his wife, Laura, told the trooper about their plight and said they needed him to lend a hand.

"I was telling them the baby was in my pants and he needed to help me," Laura Baker said.

A dash cam mounted in Maynard's police cruiser captured footage of the family's van as it was traveling about 85 miles per hour around 11 p.m. on the highway. They pulled their vehicle over on NC-64, just west of Exit 429.

Maynard called an ambulance to the scene but everyone on the side of the road realized the baby wouldn't wait for paramedics to arrive.

"The labor came so quickly that (we knew) they weren't going to be able to make it," Maynard said.

He retrieved a blanket from his police cruiser and gloves and helped the couple give birth.

"It was scary, yet rewarding at the same time," Maynard said. "It was the first time I had to do that."

The trooper said he remembered his training and sprang into action as Laura was bringing her baby into the world.

Baby Halyn was later taken to a hospital. Baker says his wife and their newborn girl are both doing well.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved