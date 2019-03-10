UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The newest deputy for the Union County Sheriff's Office is 9 weeks old, has four legs and lots of wrinkles.

Storm the bloodhound is in her first week of K-9 training.

She's floppy, chompy, squishy, wrinkly, and ready to save the day.

"Hopefully she's gonna be tracking, trailing and human remains detection," said Missy Carter, Storm's handler and a deputy with the Union County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Union Co. Sheriff's Office welcomes new K-9, Storm

Storm came to Carter as a donation from Southern Edge K-9 in Statesboro, Ga. at the end of September.

This puppy is in training to help find missing people across Tennessee, just like the K-9 whose role she's taking over.

Storm gives her mom Missy kisses at the park.

WBIR

On October 7, 2018, Carter's 7-year-old bloodhound Josey died unexpectedly.

K-9 Josey found more than 50 missing people in her career.

Josey and her handler Missy Carter (Photo: Lynn Cobb Photography)

Lynn Cobb Photography

Carter fought getting a new bloodhound for a long time.

Now, almost a year to the day of Josey's End of Watch, Storm found her way into her life.

RELATED: 'She loved finding people' | K-9 bloodhound Josey mourned after sudden death

"I think it was meant to be," said Carter. "All things happen for a reason and I think God put her where he wanted her to be."

Storm is definitely getting along well with her new parents and is already getting the hang of how to find missing people.

As Carter watches Storm learn the ranks, she can't help but think of Josey. But she knows Storm will leave a legacy of her own.

RELATED: Fallen Union County K-9 honored with new ballistic vest donations for K-9 officers

"She's putting her nose to the ground, she's loving to look for people, she's not scared of them, she loves everybody she meets," said Carter.

Storm should be ready to join the forces when she's 8 or 9 months old.