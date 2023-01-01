2023 welcomes New Year's babies across East Tennessee

As soon as the ball dropped, families across the area expanded as they welcomed new additions.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2023 is off to a great start for some East Tennessee families.

Here are a couple of families that said hello to their newest addition:

UT Medical Center announced its first baby girl of the new year early Sunday morning. Hannah and Taylor Fatheree welcomed their daughter, Whitley Rae, just before 3 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Parents Rodica ball and Roosevelt Bethel, Jr. rang in the new year with their son, Roosevelt Calvin Bethel, III at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The New Year's baby was born at 12:22 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.