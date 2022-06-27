x
Newport 6-year-old raises starts lemonade stand, raising money for bunk bed to share with his brother

First responders joined with members of the boy's school to support and him and his lemonade stand.
Credit: McKenzie Beckers

NEWPORT, Tenn. — A Newport 6-year-old raised enough money to buy a bunk bed to share with his brother after running a lemonade stand on Monday.

Hunter Eilts started the lemonade stand and members of his community flocked to it as a show of support. First responders stopped by for a drink and so did many people from his school. He ended up raising around $500.

However, the money ended up in his savings account, instead of being used on a bunk bed. Instead, a community member donated a bed for him and his brother.

"Thank you, Newport, for supporting me on my lemonade stand," he announced to the community on Monday. "After this lemonade [stand], my brother, named Cameron, me and him are getting a playhouse!"

His mother said she was proud of him for his work ethic and said the lemonade stand was a way to help him learn basic financial principles.

He plans to hold another lemonade stand and put the money towards a new playground set for him and his brother to share. The next one is set for July 9 at the Cars, Trucks and SUVs car lot, located at 968 W Hwy 25 70, Newport, TN 37821.

