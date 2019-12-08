JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Sunday night in Jefferson City, some of East Tennessee's young women who sometimes may feel left out got to enjoy the spotlight.

The "Beautifully Made" pageant focuses on contestants with special needs.

The girls didn't have to worry about the cost of a nice dress or makeup. It was all free thanks to sponsors and donations.

The pageant's founder said the event is all about inspiring the young ladies by giving them their own moment to shine.

"Take what they have been told is a disability and make it an ability. Because it only is a disability if you let it define them and I don't think it defines them. I bet their faces really light up. Oh yeah. To see them smile makes me smile. Sometimes it brings tears to my eyes," pageant founder Makayla Wright said.

The founder herself is a former winner of the "Fairest of the Fair" pageant and coaches the girls at Beautifully Made.