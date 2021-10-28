Nonprofit hosts fundraiser for childhood brain cancer ahead of Bearden and Farragut rivalry game

Starry Night Knoxville helps families care for children diagnosed with brain cancer, and works to find a cure for the illness.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A nonprofit that helps families care for children diagnosed with brain cancer and works to find a cure is hosting a fundraising campaign ahead of a rivalry game on Friday.

Starry Night Knoxville is looking for donations from Farragut and Bearden fans, to see which team can raise more money to help cure childhood brain cancer. The winner of the campaign will be announced at the game on Friday, according to officials.

According to the campaign's website, they are hoping to raise $54,000 in total. Money raised through the campaign will be given to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the fundraiser can donate online. They can also donate on behalf of Farragut High School or Bearden High School through links on the webpage.

Starry Night Knoxville says that 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor per day across the U.S. They also say that survivors of brain cancer can face lifelong tests and treatments. So, they're working to create a future without brain cancer by funding research efforts and helping families support their children.