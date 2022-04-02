Nonprofit inspired by a child organizing run for fallen Loudon Co. deputy in Florida

Running 4 Heroes was started by 13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge and it aims to help injured first responders by raising money through 1-mile tribute runs.

FLORIDA, USA — A young boy will run a mile in Central Florida to honor Sergeant Chris Jenkins, who worked with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Jenkins passed away after a tractor-trailer crashed into him while he was removing a ladder that fell from a vehicle on I-75. The truck driver was intoxicated at the time, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Now, a young boy who started a nonprofit to support first responders will run in his honor. The nonprofit organization, Running 4 Heroes, was started by Zechariah Cartledge. He runs a mile for first responders who passed away across the country.

At the end of a run, Running 4 Heroes sends flags to the families and agencies of first responders. It also runs a program that provides money to support first responders injured while working and gives K-9 officers safety equipment and ballistic vests.

So far this year, Cartledge has run 39 miles. The run to honor Jenkins will be his 1,143rd mile.

It starts on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. eastern time and officials said people and agencies from across the country were encouraged to also run a mile in his honor.