Nonprofit remodels 6-year-old's bedrooms after he recovers from cancer

Spiderman toys, art and masks fill a child's bedroom from wall to wall after a 6-year-old boy began looking up to him during his fight against cancer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sometimes superheroes are strong, sometimes they are fast. Sometimes they swing through cities on webs, and sometimes they overcome cancer.

For 6-year-old Noah Sileno, Spiderman is everything. His mother, Martha Silena, said his fascination with the superhero began when he was diagnosed with cancer when he was just 3 years old.

“East Tennesse Children's hospital became our second home,” said Martha.

During those tough times, he looked up to the man best known for being bitten by a radioactive spider and swinging to save people from danger. Almost everything became about Spiderman, a hero who is known for facing danger with a smile and a quick wit.

“Superheroes kind of became his thing after we were diagnosed, and Spiderman became his hero,” said Martha.

He endured over 2 years of treatment and on November 1, 2020, he rang the bell of recovery.

“And we had a huge party," said his mother. "He was dressed as Spiderman and Spiderman came to visit us for the party.”

The celebration is still going on. Last week, an organization called Special Spaces stepped in to do something special for Noah — the boy whose powers inspired hope and cheer.

They give makeovers to children's bedrooms who are battling or recovering from cancer.

“We just held off and then they contacted us a couple of weeks ago and said Noah was at the top of the list to have a room makeover,” said Martha.

It was the makeover of his dreams. Noah's room is now full of Spiderman memorabilia, logos, masks, toys, paintings and even a mural on the wall above his bed.

Everyone who worked on his room was volunteers who spent their weekend bringing a smile to a young child.

Now when Noah goes to bed at night he's surrounded by a hero with amazing powers, who's overcome life-changing obstacles — just like him.