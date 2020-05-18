KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No prom? No problem!

A family in North Knoxville hosted an at-home private prom for two soon-to-be graduated seniors.

The backyard party included banners, balloons and a pool-side dinner.

The students said the hardest part about school being canceled was not being able to say goodbye.

"It is hard leaving high school and making the transition so not getting your goodbyes in is hard to go through and cope with," the students said.

