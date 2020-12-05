OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — An Oliver Springs teacher found a creative way to let the Class of 2020 know she was thinking of them as they graduate in the strangest school year most of us can remember.

Lori Vowell posted her version of Pharrel Williams' song "Happy" on YouTube this month, and it's really good!

Vowell, an Oliver Springs grad, has been teaching advanced math at her alma mater for 16 years. Obviously, she's also a singer and musician and has sung at Heritage Fellowship Church in Oak Ridge nearly her entire life where she has also served as the worship pastor.

She said she wanted to do the video to the seniors feel special and know that she loves them.

Vowell got some help in the video from the school principal, Justin Nivens, and her brother, bass and keyboard player Bryan Castleberry. They are also graduates of Oliver Springs High School.

