One man's 26-year mission to make sure community is fed for holidays

Doc Hall serves his community free Thanksgiving meals for those in need. He's been at it for 26 years and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — For 26 years and counting, Doc Hall never turns down a soul.

"If you're hungry we'll feed you, that little child needs a present we'll see it gets it that elderly sitting there in that nursing home that's forgotten about well you didn't forget about her," Hall said.

A man from humble beginnings who gets it.

"When you're born and raised poor you kind of know the understanding of it," said Hall.

Hall spends his thanksgivings making sure those in need have food with no price and no questions asked.

During a pandemic, the mission is more important than ever before.

"People that are not working right now their food stamps have just run out just got 5 or 6 children and you're out what do you do? Let me help you," Hall said.

What keeps him going?

"Knowing that one day it might be me," said Hall.

The reward for the work?

"The satisfaction is seeing that they get it, handing it to them," Hall said.

He wants no pat on the back.

"Not so much about me it's about what I'm doing you can do it too you can care you can help someone," Hall said

Everyone loving thy neighbor as themselves.