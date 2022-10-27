Pat Summitt Foundation 'Pansy Project' returns, supporting people affected by Alzheimer's

The Pansy Project kicked off on Thursday. Throughout the fall, people can by orange and purple pansies as a symbol of support for people affected by Alzheimer's.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Pat Summitt Foundation kicked off this year's Pansy Project. As part of the project, people can buy orange and purple pansies and plant them around Knoxville.

The flowers are meant to be a symbol of support for people affected by Alzheimer's disease. Money made from the flowers is donated to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

By decorating Knoxville in orange and purpose flowers, the foundation hopes to help the community remember the impact made by legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt. She passed away in 2016 after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The foundation said her legacy continues to motivate and empower people, and the flowers can be a way for people to bring awareness to Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

"The Pansy Project has become a special tradition throughout Knoxville, and this year is a bittersweet event as we also remember the life of Lisa Stanley who ensured the Pansy Project was a success year after year," said Morgan Vance, the director of advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation.