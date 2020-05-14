KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Not all superheroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. As they swoop in to save the day, their faces are covered and few can ever tell who they actually are.

Real-life may not have the same kind of action-packed thrills as superhero movies, but it does have heroes in masks. They're called nurses, doctors and healthcare workers. Their jobs are the same as any superhero: to keep the community safe.

Instead of a supervillain, they're fighting another kind of menace: the coronavirus.

The University of Tennessee understands how hard of a job it can be. It's volunteered unwavering support for healthcare professionals as they work to treat COVID-19 and slow the spread.

The university invited nine local healthcare workers to Neyland Stadium for a special surprise.

They had no idea what was in store for them until they walked into the Vols' locker room and were greeted by Chancellor Donde Plowman and athletic director Phillip Fulmer.

What followed was a Volunteer spirit-fueled celebration of the work these hometown heroes do every day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fulmer led them through the Vols' Game Maxims where they declared they would carry the fight to COVID-19 and keep it there.

Then they were led onto the field where they were able to run through the "T" one by one before watching a special "Thank you" message from Lady Vols Basketball head coach Kellie Harper, Vols Basketball head coach Rick Barnes and Vols Football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Of course, no trip to Neyland would be complete without a rousing rendition of "Rocky Top," which Pride of the Southland Band director Dr. Donald Ryder invited them to conduct.

So, for all the heroism and all the work healthcare professionals do for their communities, and for their sidekicks at universities and medical facilities across the U.S., here's a Perfect 10!

