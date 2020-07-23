Perfect 10: Child care centers

So many workers at child care centers have given parents, who don't have an option but to work, peace that their children are in good hands and that's a gift.

TENNESSEE, USA — We know parents are making tough decisions on whether or not to send their children back to school or learn from home virtually but child care centers have been going for months.

Belinda Schultz of My Sister's Keeper reminded me of that.

