KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During tough times it can seem hard to find a reason to smile. There's one thing that will almost always help someone get through difficulties: children's laughter.

Hensley Ingram's laughter is contagious, and it can help anyone crack a smile. In a video recorded by her aunt, she is seen playing with her dog around a small pool.

The sound of the video is just as important as what it shows, though. While her dog grabs a tennis ball, Hensley breaks out into laughter.

Hearing her laugh, it's hard not to do the same — no matter how tough times may seem.

RELATED: Perfect 10: Central Baptist Bearden Preschool graduations

RELATED: Perfect 10: Volunteer team cooks breakfast at 3:30 a.m. for KARM

RELATED: Perfect 10: Man plays fiddle outside for Morristown nursing home residents