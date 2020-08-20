Perfect 10: Chloe Arnwine

Chloe Arnwine was a terrific high school athlete, but her playing days were cut short when she was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It always amazes me the faith, fortitude and fight people have to face and defeat adversity.

Chloe Arnwine was a terrific high school athlete, but her playing days were cut short when she was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome, dystonia and functional neurological disorder.

In short those caused tremendous pain and effected her muscles and nervous system.

At times she couldn't even walk but with support and a sweet spirit Chloe battled back.

This week, she is jumping for joy and starting her first week at the University of Tennessee.

I have no doubt that anything she faces in the future she will stare down with that same determination.