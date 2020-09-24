Perfect 10: Couple gets engaged midair

Recently, on a Delta flight at 30,000 feet in the air, Beka and Yemisi got engaged!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We all know fall is in the air, and apparently so is love.

Beka Saylor went to the University of Tennessee, where she attended the Fellows program.

She then served overseas in Africa for a couple years and she fell in love.

Recently, on a Delta flight at 30,000 feet in the air, Beka and Yemisi got engaged!

The pilot and flight attendants read a letter he wrote to her through the intercom, as he walked down the aisle and got down on one knee.

The couple posted these pictures, thanking the crew for their help.

I get to be Mrs. Ayoade! YES to endless adventures, endless jollof rice and endless dance parties. Yemisi proposed... Posted by Rebekah Saylor on Sunday, September 20, 2020

This literally puts love birds to shame, congratulations!