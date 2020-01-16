GATLINBURG, Tenn. — "A coach will impact more people in one year than the average person will in an entire lifetime," Billy Graham once said.

Katie Moore, head coach of the girl's basketball team at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School, may have already done that — less than a month into 2020.

On Jan. 11, Coach Moore led the Lady Highlanders to a district win, helping her team earn a victory while she was 40 weeks pregnant.

The next morning, Coach Moore gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Ja'kee. He is not the first son to be born following a big win, though.

Two years ago, her husband coached the boy's team at the same high school and led them to the state tournament. Right after that, she gave birth to their first son — RJ.

Coach Moore did not just impact a countless amount of people through her victories. She is also proving to her two sons that mothers are the strongest leaders of all.