Perfect 10: Judy Roach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Today's Perfect 10 is about perspective and perseverance.

Like many of his dental hygienists, Judy Roach has been with Dr. Tim Williams for dozens of years.

She not only works at his practice, but travels the globe doing mission work in some of the poorest places you can find.

You won't find her without a smile and a kind word.

And yet, she is now battling cancer for at least the 4th time.

At the office everybody else gets teary eyed and she's the one that makes them feel better.