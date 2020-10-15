Perfect 10: Man thanks first responders for saving his life

Daniel Martinko was out for a jog on Monday when he was stung by a bee. He said he started to "feel funny."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sometimes a "thank you" goes a long way, and that's jus tone man is doing after first responders saved his life.

Daniel Martinko was out for a jog on Monday when he was stung by a bee.

He said he started to "feel funny" and called his wife.

She found him lying on the street in their neighborhood.

Rural Metro rushed there and crews gave him medication that ultimately saved his life.

Martinko said he'll always be grateful for their help.