Perfect 10: Ms. Huster & Ms. Stansburry create jeep desks for students

These teachers spent days building jeeps to make an unusual time, something to remember.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Whether you're learning from home or in the building, we all know that school is different this year.

Some teachers are getting really creative to make their rooms as safe and cool to the younger students.

Courtney Huster and Grace Stansberry spent an entire day just making the outside of these physically distanced jeeps for their first graders.

Engineering the windows took a lot longer, but the kids absolutely love it.

They said it makes the kids feel cozy and safe.

