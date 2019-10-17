BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday night should be another terrific evening of high school football in East Tennessee.

These aren't just games, they are community events.

A time when we can set aside our differences and just enjoy what takes place under those Friday Night Lights.

At William Blount High School, athletic director Scott Cupp always comes up with creative ways for students, and all those in attendance, to have even more fun.

The event he currently does at William Blount home games just might be his best yet, and it's all about the Orange Creamsicle.

Each home game, Cupp has Governors' play by play announcer

Robbie Lotz leaves the press box at halftime and returns as "The Orange Creamsicle."

He races against a handful of students who get picked for the honor. He's only lost once.

On Friday, Oct. 25, things will get even more interesting because the Orange Creamsicle will go against the principal and all of the assistant principals.

Now, I love educators. Both of my parents were teachers, but on Friday night they don't have a chance.

Let's face it, the Orange Creamsicle has ice water in his veins and does not melt under pressure.

If you know if a fun event that takes place during high school events, let us know using the hashtag: #10today.

