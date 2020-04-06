Perfect 10: Remembering Johnny Majors

The last time WBIR's Russel Biven saw Johnny Majors was during the Vanderbilt game. It was also the last game Majors would ever see in-person at Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The last time WBIR's Russel Biven saw Johnny Majors was during the Vanderbilt game. It was also the last game Majors would ever see in-person at Neyland Stadium.

Biven and his wife had the chance to spend time with him during the game. It was Senior Day and the rain was pouring down on fans, players and coaches alike. Majors was in the Tennessee Box, rooting for his Alma Mater.

He was waving at every fan and taking pictures with anybody who wanted them. Majors would also speak with any of the little kids who still knew his name and the stories behind it.

It was an unforgettable experience to share that game with him. A part of Tennessee football is gone, but Majors' legacy will live on forever.