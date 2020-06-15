Perfect 10: The City of Rockwood

Over the weekend, the city came together to give Rockwood High School students an experience they would never forget — even if prom was canceled.

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — Usually, individuals earn a Perfect 10 because of something incredible they've done, or because they're simply incredible people. Today, a Perfect 10 goes out to an entire town.

Volunteers, local businesses and even the Mayor's Office at the City of Rockwood all came together over the weekend to do something incredible for the city's high school students. They worked to replace what would have been the Junio-Senior prom.

Even if the prom was canceled, students still got a night they'll never forget. It'll mean even more to them to know that it wasn't just teachers or principals who organized their special night. Instead, their whole community pitched in to give students something special.