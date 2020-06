Army Drill Sergeant Devin Green, his wife Ashley and their oldest son Dominic were chosen for the Disney Channel show "Disney Fam Jam."

The Knoxville natives showed off their moves on the dance competition show, where they competed against another family for prize money and a trophy.

However, this episode was extra special.

This show had a heroes theme to honor those like Devin, who have devoted their lives to serving our county.