Perfect 10: Turning grieving into giving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Today's Perfect 10 goes to a young man who has turned grieving into giving.

In 2010, Phyllis Degges was diagnosed with Alzheimer's so her grandson Drew, just a fifth grader at the time, and other family members started running the Forget Me Not 5k, which benefits the Pat Summit Foundation.

Phyllis passed away in 2019, and Drew is now a sophomore at the University of Tennessee.

He just became co-director of the race. He hopes to help raise more than last year's $24,000.