Perfect 10: Wreaths Across America

On the day meant to honor them, many veterans were still giving themselves by placing wreaths on the graves of others.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week, we've talked a lot about how grateful we are to those who've served in the military.

On Veterans Day, many East Tennessee veterans were spending the day, remembering and honoring others.

By putting others and country above self, all of those veterans and their families are today's Perfect 10.