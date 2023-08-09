Pigeon Forge officer decks out cruiser with new color and signatures to spread awareness for childhood cancer

The officer decorated his car yellow for his granddaughter.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a Pigeon Forge police officer decked out his police cruiser hood in yellow to spread awareness for childhood cancer.

Officer Craig Cruise said the issue is close to his heart.

"My granddaughter who has neuroblastoma cancer was diagnosed at four months old," Cruise said. "She is now in remission. . . she is two years old so we're so thankful for that."

The cruiser was out at the Pigeon Forge v. Grainger High School football game Friday displayed near the entrance for people to sign.

"A lot of signatures of people who've been affected from childhood cancer," Cruiser said. "Loved ones they're signing in memory of."

The yellow hood is a symbol of awareness for an issue. Craig said it has affected two police officers in Pigeon Forge.

"A lot of tears have been shed over the hood of this cruiser," he said.