Potchke Deli hosts fundraiser to support local refugees from Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since the war in Ukraine began, families have fled the country and some have arrived in East Tennessee seeking protection from the violence. On Tuesday, Potchke Deli hosted a fundraiser to help them.
The fundraiser was put on by the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. Its immigration services office helps people learn about Ukraine, and also provides legal services to refugees and immigrants.
Proceeds from sales of borscht bowls went to the immigration office, meant to help support Ukrainian refugees.
The war in Ukraine started more than a year ago, on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia formally invaded the country.
"A year ago has now come and gone. The situation in Ukraine hasn't gotten any better, if anything it's worsened and we're trying to make sure they can remain here safely, and the only pathway they have to do is to apply for asylum," said Alessandra Ceccarelli, the program leader at the Office of Immigrant Services.