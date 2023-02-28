Potchke Deli hosts fundraiser to support local refugees from Ukraine

The Catholic Charities of East Tennessee held the fundraiser, and Potchke donated the proceeds of every bowl of borscht.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since the war in Ukraine began, families have fled the country and some have arrived in East Tennessee seeking protection from the violence. On Tuesday, Potchke Deli hosted a fundraiser to help them.

The fundraiser was put on by the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. Its immigration services office helps people learn about Ukraine, and also provides legal services to refugees and immigrants.

Proceeds from sales of borscht bowls went to the immigration office, meant to help support Ukrainian refugees.

The war in Ukraine started more than a year ago, on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia formally invaded the country.