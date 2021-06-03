Powell mom hears clearly for the first time after being gifted hearing aids

The 33-year-old mother of two suffers from hearing loss and was unable to afford hearing aids. On Thursday, she heard clearly for the first time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Farragut mom is hearing clearly for the first time in her life after being gifted a set of hearing aids Thursday.

Tiffany Truelove is a mother of two daughters and has put the needs of others above her own while caring for a sick family member. At 33 years old, she suffers from hearing loss.

For years, she has been unable to take part in conversations and was unable to afford hearing aids. That changed Thursday when the company HearingLife fitted her for a free pair of hearing aids provided by donations through the company's National Campaign for Better Hearing.

Truelove said this gift will change her life.

"Oh my gosh, I can hear everything now. Every little type she makes on the keyboard, every little scratch y'all make on the cameras... where before, I couldn't hear any of that," she said.

According to the WHO’s World Report on Hearing, 1 in 4 people are projected to have hearing problems by 2050. Tiffany’s story is proof that hearing loss impacts people of any age.