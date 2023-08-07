The Powell Vendetta MC raises money for school supplies with annual backpack ride

According to one of the riders, the fundraiser helps out children who normally can't afford school supplies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bikers in Powell hosted a fundraising ride to help students get supplies for the upcoming school year on Saturday.

The ride, hosted by the Vendetta Clubhouse, benefits Claxton Elementary School students. According to one of the riders, it helps out children who normally can't afford school supplies.

"It's very important... my son just went to school there," Robert Arwood said. "We just want to make sure all the kids get a good start for the school year. We know some kids out there can't afford to get those supplies. We just want to help out."

Last year, the backpack ride garnered 60 donated backpacks with supplies, $1,000 and a couple of boxes with miscellaneous supplies to Claxton Elementary, according to Arwood. They were also able to donate two boxes of supplies to North Clinton Elementary School and two boxes to Lake City Elementary School.