Bearden Beer Market hosted its "Puppies & Pints" event Saturday.

BBM held the fundraiser in partnership with Young Williams Animal Center, who brought a bunch of furry friends to the pub.

The event's Facebook page said:

"Come have a pint with some adoptable animals from Young-Williams Animal Center! We will have some dogs ready to go home with you if you choose to adopt, and $1 of every beer sold during the event will be donated to our shelter!"

Organizers plan to have two more Puppies & Pints events this summer - Sunday, July 29 at 1 p.m.; and Sunday, August 26 at 1 p.m.

