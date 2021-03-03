Redefining Madison: Knoxville woman inspires others to love themselves

Madison Thomas had 32 surgeries by the age of 23. She said when she started loving her scars, she started connecting with people on a much deeper level.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — By the age of 23, Madison Thomas had 32 surgeries.

She's been through a lot in her young life, but it's her struggles that helped her find her purpose and now she has turned her scars into a tool to help others.

"I'm a big believer that whatever is inside of you is what flows out of you," Madison said.

She's wise beyond her years and tough beyond her physical strength.

Madison was born with one leg almost 12 inches shorter than the other.

"It was very shocking. She's one in about a million live births with her condition, no known cause," said Madison's mom, Cindy Thomas.

The condition is called Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency and the diagnosis meant a long journey of correcting and healing ahead.

Doctors told her parents amputation was the best option, but they fought hard to keep her leg and found a doctor in Minnesota, who would lengthen her left leg so it matched her right.

Madison had her first surgery when she was just four years old.

"At first, it was difficult and overwhelming and she had more and more surgeries. I realized this is not a sprint, this is a marathon, maybe an ultra marathon," Cindy said.

Madison had 29 surgeries by the time she was 15.

"Physical pain was really tough. I had nails going into my leg to pull my bone apart which was very painful," said Madison. "My problem was always I hope my pin doesn't get infected, not what am I going to wear to the dance recital?"

She was always longing for the day that her legs would be the same length.

"I waited for it. I prayed for it. I dreamed about it every day because I thought that was going to be the day I would feel beautiful," she said.

That day came and she was not crying tears of joy.

"I realized I put all my stock in what the world says about beauty and security and what happiness is and I looked down and I was disappointed," said Madison. "It kind of started this journey for the past eight years of learning all these different things to help myself redefine how I saw myself."

Madison said when she started loving her scars, she started connecting with people on a much deeper level.

"I definitely have a passion for redefining the way people see their scars," she said.

This pushed her to write a book to help other people see their gifts and their beauty and it took a lot of research.

"I found out that 80 percent of women hate what they see in the mirror. On social media we've never had the whole world to compare ourselves to," said Madison. "There is a lot of insecurity that is brewing from that."

Madison has been there and now she gets to share her story.

"When she was born and I held her in my arms, I could have never imagined that God would have brought her to this point and how He would use her story to encourage other women," Cindy said.