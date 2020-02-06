Release the "Quackin!" | Baby ducklings arrive at Young-Williams Animal Center

"You never know what animals we will have at Young-Williams Animal Center," they said on the Facebook post.

Young-Williams Animal Center has a new arrival in its shelter. They swim in the water, they pounce on their prey and their yellow feathers inspire awe for all that see them.

They're adorable baby ducklings.

The animal center made a post about the ducklings on their Facebook page Monday, showing them as they swam together in a bin filled with water.

Young-Williams Animal Center routinely takes in stray animals and pets whose owners cannot take care of them anymore. However, the center encourages people to find new homes for surrendered pets on their own.