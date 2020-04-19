FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It's been a reunion three years in the making, but a wedding band that fell through the cracks of a South Florida restaurant's floorboards in 2017 is back on its owner's hand.

Coconuts, in Fort Lauderdale, posted on Facebook saying their team was spring cleaning when someone spotted something unusual under the deck: a circular band with "Mike & Lisa 08-21-15" engraved on the inside. They instantly knew they needed to find its owner.

They posted it on their page and nearly 5,000 shares later, it landed in front of the right pair of eyes all the way in New York.

Speaking to the Sun-Sentinel, Coconuts marketing manager Saha Formica said they got a call to the restaurant from a woman named Lisa. "She called and said, 'You're not going to believe this, but I'm Lisa," Formica said, referring to the name engraved inside.

Lisa texted the restaurant pictures of the ring and proof of her and her husband eating at the restaurant, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Coconuts shared a screenshot from Lisa about the back story on how the ring managed to get lost saying, that she and her husband were there back in 2017 celebrating her birthday when the ring slipped off his finger while wiping them clean. The couple thought it was lost forever, until now.

After 1,095 days apart and roughly 1,143 miles, the ring was safely delivered to New York.

"Mike’s wedding band is safely on its way home to New York. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word. This is the kind of happy ending we were hoping for," the restaurant posted earlier this week.

