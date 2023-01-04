RCSO: Inmates in Roane Co. get Christmas cards from child diagnosed with cancer

The Roane County Sheriff's Office said Preston Wells, 9, wrote more than 200 Christmas cards containing messages of hope, faith and "God's unending love."

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office said that in 2019 Preston Wells, 9, was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. They said he has waited for donors to become available to help him recover from the illness.

Since then, they said he found comfort in helping others in the Roane County community. In December, they said Wells wrote more than 200 Christmas cards. Each card included handwritten messages of hope, faith, and "God's unending love," RCSO said.

After writing the cards, the RCSO Detention Facility Programs Director organized a group reading where each inmate was able to receive a card.

"Tears are prayers too. They travel to God when you can't speak," one card said. "Remember you are loved."

"All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination," another card said.

Another card that RCSO shared on social media said, "Greatness doesn't come in a day. Even the tallest mountains were once little hills."

RCSO also said that they asked Wells what he wanted to say to inmates or anyone who was struggling during the holiday season.

"Even though you feel alone, don't give up," he said, according to an RCSO post on social media. "The same Jesus who was born on Christmas Day knows you, loves you, and will never leave you."