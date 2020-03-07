Rural Metro Fire makes a splash at South Knox County daycare

Rural Metro Fire Station 28 visited kids at Cozy Kids Daycare on Thursday with a water hose and a firetruck to give kids some watery fun.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — With temperatures soaring and events being canceled, the summer can be boring for children. Rural Metro Fire wanted to make sure the kids at a South Knox County daycare could cool down and have some fun.

So, Rural Metro Fire Station 28 visited Cozy Kids Daycare Thursday, off Maryville Pike. They used a firetruck and a hose to help the children enjoy their time in the sun. They sprayed the water into the air to create a mist that sprinkled down onto the kids.