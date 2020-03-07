Rural Metro Fire makes a splash at South Knox County daycare

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — With temperatures soaring and events being canceled, the summer can be boring for children. Rural Metro Fire wanted to make sure the kids at a South Knox County daycare could cool down and have some fun.
So, Rural Metro Fire Station 28 visited Cozy Kids Daycare Thursday, off Maryville Pike. They used a firetruck and a hose to help the children enjoy their time in the sun. They sprayed the water into the air to create a mist that sprinkled down onto the kids.
In a post on Facebook, Rural Metro Fire also thanked their supporters for making it possible to hold events like these. Anyone with questions about Rural Metro Fire can call their member services number at (865) 560-0239.