At 8 p.m, prayers rung out across 14 different campuses in the SEC for the 'Worship Without Walls' event

UT representative Frances Hidgon says it does not matter who you are and everyone is welcome.

"Starting at the exact same time with the same song, worshipping one God obviously," Hidgon said. "Greek life or not, campus ministries or athletes or not," Hidgon said. "Nowhere is there a male and female...you are all one in Christ Jesus. You can come here because we all have the same thing in common that Jesus died for our sins."

It's an idea that came into fruition three years ago. And today, they say it's blossomed into a community melting pot.



"It's in our nature to stay in our comfortable box and this is just an easy way for us to unite under something that is incredibly important."



But it only happens once a year. And for about an hour and a half together students enjoy music, prayer and fellowship.



"It's peaceful, its peaceful, different walks of life come in this space," Hidgon said.

Higdon said tonight more than 100 students wrote down prayer requests, and together gave their burdens to God

"We have an active and alive God who's constantly working even when the nonsense is happening," Hidgon said.

Even in nonsense though, she says moments like these provide a little light

"I hope that it gives them a little bit of hope," Hidgon said.

She said if there's anything to take away from an SEC-wide worship service, it's that students want to help each other and make their campus' a better place.

"Just that their heart is being poured into and we're excited to see where it goes," she said.





