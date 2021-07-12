Second Harvest to host Double Your Donation Day on Thursday

All donations made between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 will be matched by sponsors up to $600,000.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee said it is hosting its annual Double Your Donation Day on Thursday, Dec. 9 starting at 6 a.m.

The event is a one-day telethon and day of giving to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. All donations made between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 will be matched by sponsors up to $600,000, according to the organization.

Second Harvest said a $1 donation typically provides three meals, which means on Thursday, a $1 donation will provide 6 meals to those at risk of hunger in the community.

Donations can be made online or by phone at (865)-243-8227.

“DYD is one of the most amazing days of the year. Second Harvest and the communities where we live and work are blessed by so many generous individuals. Each donation made will help Second Harvest fight hunger and feed hope in East Tennessee," said Elaine Streno, Executive Director of Second Harvest.