Maple Court Senior Living community in Powell is making it possible for a 93-year-old woman to once again ride on a motorcycle through the mountains thanks to the "Livin the Dream" program.

Martha Thompson will get to live out her dream of taking a motorcycle ride through the Great Smoky Mountains.

It's all thanks to the "Livin' the Dream" program which offers residents in the Maple Court Senior Living community an exciting opportunity to live out one of their life-long dreams.

Thompson and her late husband used to ride motorcycles together up until they were in their 80s. Motorcycle riding was a thrilling activity for Thompson and something that she has always had a passion for.

Martha Thompson

Indian Motorcycle Knoxville is helping make Thompson's dream ride come true by providing her with a complimentary motorcycle ride. Thompson will be accompanied by Curtis Haley, a company employee.

Thompson will start her ride in Maple Court and drive towards Cades Cove for her mountainous ride on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.