"It's almost like Christmas every day" | Seniors at Shannondale living facility surprised with special gifts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday morning, around 100 seniors who live in Shannondale Senior Living received Christmas gifts.

This was the first year that every resident received one.

Some of the residents came up with the idea for the holiday gift registry to make sure all the residents felt loved this holiday season. The holiday gift registry was a new feature of the #ShareASmile campaign, which started last year during the pandemic.

Each resident wrote a list of Christmas wishes, then those wishes were added to the registry, and some even went up on an angel tree in the Buckingham houses and villas within Shannondale.

"We had a lot of things just being sent to us all month from Amazon, and people that were donating. And then Old Tiem Pottery gave us 37 bins of donations, we were very blessed," said one of the coordinators, Mandy Lewis.

Lewis is the activity director at Shannondale in Knoxville. She said she has the best job in the world.

"We have lots of costumes we wear and lots of different parties we do," Lewis said.

This time of year, Shannondale normally goes all-out for the residents. However, after nearly 2 years of battling through a pandemic, they wanted to take the celebration up a notch.

"It's very important that residents maintain their traditions that they normally have. And Christmas is a very large tradition," Lewis said. "There's a lot of smiles, a lot of laughter, a lot of hugs, a lot of fist bumps, a lot of all that stuff."

In the past, Lewis and her team passed out little presents. But, this is the first time they have one for every person.

"They just are so appreciative. They don't even really care what's in the bag. They just think it's wonderful," Lewis said.

One of the residents, Kay Mullims, said she remembers getting slippers last year. She said she is excited to see what's in store for her this year.

"It's a big surprise and very exciting," Mullims said. "I enjoy all the decorations and the people coming around caroling and the gifts and the surprises we get. We have it good every day. So, I have fun every day."

So far, she has enjoyed seeing Shannondale transform into a winter wonderland.

Another resident, Hester Helton said she is excited for Christmas at Shannondale.

"Everything has been wonderful, there's so much to be thankful for," Helton said.

This year, visitors are allowed in. That was not the case for Christmas in 2020. However, some residents are still seeing their families primarily by video calls for safety reasons.

"We've had some trials and tribulations over the last couple of years," Lewis said. "We're just trying to do everything we can to maintain some form of normalcy for the residents."

The goal is to make each individual feel comfortable where they're at. And it seems to be working.