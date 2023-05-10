Sequoyah Elementary School hosts annual cancer walk, after collecting donations for cancer research

The Cancer Walk has been a tradition for around 25 years, and since it began the school has collected more than $78,000 for cancer research.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between teaching students about math and health, Sequoyah Elementary School also shows kids the difference they can make through an annual tradition — the Cancer Walk.

Students spend weeks each spring collecting donations from families, friends and neighbors to benefit the University of Tennessee Medical Cancer Center Institute. Since the program began around 25 years ago, the school has collected more than $78,000 for cancer research.

This year, the school had a goal of raising $4,000. According to the school, they donated $5,246.