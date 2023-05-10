Sequoyah Elementary School hosts annual cancer walk, after collecting donations for cancer research

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between teaching students about math and health, Sequoyah Elementary School also shows kids the difference they can make through an annual tradition — the Cancer Walk.
Students spend weeks each spring collecting donations from families, friends and neighbors to benefit the University of Tennessee Medical Cancer Center Institute. Since the program began around 25 years ago, the school has collected more than $78,000 for cancer research.
This year, the school had a goal of raising $4,000. According to the school, they donated $5,246.
Students joined their families for the walk, wrapping through their neighborhood. More than 100 people joined the walk, filling sidewalks and streets as they celebrated raising thousands of dollars to help researchers learn more about cancer and find ways to stop it.