Sertoma delivers Christmas gifts to people who may not get any others this year

Nearly 60% of people who are supported by Sertoma do not have living relatives or have been estranged from family members.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People housed by the Sertoma Center are receiving something extra special this holiday season — gifts. For many people, these gifts may be the only ones they get throughout the holiday season.

The Knoxville-based center helps adults with both intellectual and developmental disabilities. They serve about 150 people throughout the community.

"We are participating in the joy that they experience for the holiday season," said the Center's CFO Michael Collins.

He said his favorite part is seeing their reactions when they walk through the door with the presents.

"It's technically a selfless act. But, it sure feels selfish, because we take so much joy in being involved in it and seeing their reaction and everything," Collins said. "Everybody is always so excited, and appreciative of the services that we provide and our staff provides."

Nearly 60% of the people supported by Sertoma have no living relatives or are estranged from their families. It's a situation that leaves many of them in the care of the Sertoma Center for Christmas.

The gift delivery was special, for that reason. It's the biggest way they get to celebrate.

"A lot of the individuals don't have families, or they have families that are disengaged and not involved," Collins said.

If not for the donated Christmas presents, these people may not have any gifts under the tree.

"To me, it's just incredibly meaningful to be able to have a job and be paid and provide for my family, but at the same time be involved in something that's so important and meaningful," Collins said.